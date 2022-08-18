UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Deals Worth $13.1Bln

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia signed a raft of investment deals worth $13.1 billion on Wednesday, the highest total in the history of Uzbek-Saudi cooperation, the Uzbek Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade said.

The Saudi city of Jeddah hosted the fourth meetings of the Saudi-Uzbek business council that ended in the signing of 15 cooperation agreements. They will see Saudis invest in Uzbekistan's energy, chemical production, pharmaceutics, medicine, transport, logistics, and infrastructure and housing construction.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a two-day state visit. He is the first sitting Uzbek president to visit the Gulf Arab country in three decades.

