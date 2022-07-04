UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Says 18 Dead In Unrest In Autonomous Region

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Uzbekistan says 18 dead in unrest in autonomous region

Authorities in Uzbekistan said on Monday 18 people died in clashes in the autonomous Karakalpakstan region when mass protests erupted last week over planned constitutional changes affecting the territory's status

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Authorities in Uzbekistan said on Monday 18 people died in clashes in the autonomous Karakalpakstan region when mass protests erupted last week over planned constitutional changes affecting the territory's status.

The unrest, pitting protesters against security forces, represented the most significant challenge yet to the rule of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev since he rose to power from the post of prime minister in 2016, when long-serving mentor islam Karimov died.

The size of the protest on Friday was unprecedented for the Karakalpakstan region and possibly Uzbekistan.

