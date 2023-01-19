UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Says Central Asian Countries, Gulf Countries Preparing Joint Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Uzbekistan Says Central Asian Countries, Gulf Countries Preparing Joint Summit

Central Asian countries and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are preparing the first meeting of heads of state in the framework of the strategic dialogue, the Dunyo news agency, run by Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry, reported on Thursday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Central Asian countries and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are preparing the first meeting of heads of state in the framework of the strategic dialogue, the Dunyo news agency, run by Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry, reported on Thursday.

According to the report, ambassadors of Central Asian states and representatives of the GCC have met for consultations in Riyadh and agreed to hold the first GCC - Central Asia strategic dialogue summit of heads of state.

GCC Assistant Secretary-General Abdel Aziz Hamad Aluwaisheg said that the Gulf countries have always had good relations with the countries of Central Asia and were interested in the further development of these ties, as cited in the report.

Participants in the meeting expressed a unanimous commitment to the development of the GCC-Central Asia strategic dialogue, Dunyo said.

In September 2022, the countries of the Persian Gulf and Central Asia held their first meeting of foreign ministers in Riyadh.

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar. Central Asia comprises Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan. Afghanistan is part of the Central Asian region geographically.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kuwait Riyadh Oman Qatar Uzbekistan Bahrain Tajikistan Turkmenistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan United Arab Emirates September Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play ..

Pakistan women cricket team reaches Sydney to play third ODI against Australia

17 minutes ago
 Administration provides standard sports facilities ..

Administration provides standard sports facilities to youth: DC Khairpur

10 minutes ago
 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts KP

10 minutes ago
 France gripped by strikes over Macron's pension re ..

France gripped by strikes over Macron's pension reform plan

10 minutes ago
 Famous film actor Sudhir remembered

Famous film actor Sudhir remembered

10 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding establishing cattle markets in B ..

Meeting regarding establishing cattle markets in Bahawalpur held

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.