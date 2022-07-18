UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Says Death Toll In Karakalpakstan Unrest Reaches 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Uzbekistan Says Death Toll in Karakalpakstan Unrest Reaches 21

The death toll from unrest in the northwestern Uzbekistani region of Karakalpakstan rose to 21 from 18 reported in early July, the chief prosecutor's office said Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The death toll from unrest in the northwestern Uzbekistani region of Karakalpakstan rose to 21 from 18 reported in early July, the chief prosecutor's office said Monday.

"Unfortunately, three more citizens died despite doctors' efforts because their condition was grave," spokesman Khayet Shamsuddinov told an online briefing.

Sixteen people remain in hospitals after they were injured in the July 1 clashes in the regional capital Nukus, sparked by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's failed attempt to scrap Karakalpakstan's autonomy.

Shamsuddinov said 274 people required medical assistance, including 141 police and security officers. The rioting caused damage to state and social infrastructure worth about $290,000.

