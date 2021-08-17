UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Says It 'forced Landing' Of 46 Afghan Aircraft Crossing Border

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Uzbekistan says it 'forced landing' of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing border

Uzbekistan said Monday that it forced the landing of 46 Afghan aircraft carrying 585 troops that illegally crossed its border on a weekend which saw the Afghan government swept away by the Taliban

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan said Monday that it forced the landing of 46 Afghan aircraft carrying 585 troops that illegally crossed its border on a weekend which saw the Afghan government swept away by the Taliban.

The statement from the Central Asian country's state prosecutor said 22 military planes and 24 military helicopters were "forcibly landed" at Termez airport in southern Uzbekistan on Saturday and Sunday.

