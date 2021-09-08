(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghanistan needs to be involved in regional integration processes for the sake of the economic recovery of the country, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said at a virtual meeting with various ministers.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the situation in Afghanistan at their first virtual meeting since Kabul's takeover by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia).

"The involvement of Afghanistan in the regional integration processes is a reliable way for the country's economy to recover," Kamilov said at the meeting.

The foreign minister also added that Afghanistan is central to regional connectivity between Central and South Asia.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusup Kabulzhanov, said that Uzbekistan welcomes the creation of the new Afghan government and is ready to build a constructive dialogue with its institutions.

After Panjshir, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance, was seized on Monday, the Taliban announced a new interim government composed of their own followers, and headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.