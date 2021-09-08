UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Says Regional Engagement Needed For Afghanistan's Economy To Recover

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Uzbekistan Says Regional Engagement Needed for Afghanistan's Economy to Recover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghanistan needs to be involved in regional integration processes for the sake of the economic recovery of the country, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said at a virtual meeting with various ministers.

On Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discussed the situation in Afghanistan at their first virtual meeting since Kabul's takeover by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia).

"The involvement of Afghanistan in the regional integration processes is a reliable way for the country's economy to recover," Kamilov said at the meeting.

The foreign minister also added that Afghanistan is central to regional connectivity between Central and South Asia.

Earlier on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Uzbekistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yusup Kabulzhanov, said that Uzbekistan welcomes the creation of the new Afghan government and is ready to build a constructive dialogue with its institutions.

After Panjshir, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance, was seized on Monday, the Taliban announced a new interim government composed of their own followers, and headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Iran Russia China Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Government Asia

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

2 hours ago
 3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership ..

3rd virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ highlights role of d ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, A ..

Sharjah Ruler approves gas network of Al Bataeh, Al Shanouf

2 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources ..

Hamad Al Sharqi visits Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation

3 hours ago
 DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

DC reviews development schemes' pace of work

17 minutes ago
 20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reporte ..

20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reported

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.