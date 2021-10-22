UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Sees No Need To Return To CSTO - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 04:59 PM

Uzbekistan Sees No Need to Return to CSTO - Foreign Ministry

Uzbekistan believes there is no need for the country to join the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the moment, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday, adding that Tashkent considers important to be able to repel precise terrorist threats together with Russia and Central Asia states

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Uzbekistan believes there is no need for the country to join the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the moment, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday, adding that Tashkent considers important to be able to repel precise terrorist threats together with Russia and Central Asia states.

"Today, for example, we do not see the need for Uzbekistan to return to the CSTO, assuming that there will be some kind of frontal offensive of regiments, armies, divisions towards Central Asia, towards Uzbekistan," Kalimov told a press conference.

The minister added that terrorist threats emanating from the Afghan territory cannot be excluded.

"Therefore, today we see the task as even more urgent, not so much preparing for some big war, but the CSTO is a very serious organization with huge potential, ... to timely repel the precise challenges of the threat of terrorism," Kalimov said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tashkent Uzbekistan From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoverie ..

UAE announces 88 new COVID-19 cases, 135 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland set the target of 126 for Namibia

5 minutes ago
 Tashkent Not Concerned Over Taliban Ideology Expor ..

Tashkent Not Concerned Over Taliban Ideology Export, Believes It Can Evolve

3 minutes ago
 EU Industry Warns May Run Out of Magnesium Stocks ..

EU Industry Warns May Run Out of Magnesium Stocks by End of November

3 minutes ago
 Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbek ..

Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan

4 minutes ago
 Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to ..

Foreign envoys to WTO laud China's contribution to multilateral trading system

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.