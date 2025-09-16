Uzbekistan shines at World Boxing Championships 2025 with record-breaking medal haul

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Uzbekistan capped a historic campaign at the World Boxing Championships 2025, held from September 4 to 14 in Liverpool, by clinching 11 medals, including a record six golds, reaffirming the country’s reputation as a global boxing powerhouse.

The tournament, the first senior world championship organized under the newly formed World Boxing, brought together 540 athletes from 68 countries competing across 20 medal events - 10 each for men and women.

Uzbekistan’s 18-member delegation turned in one of the nation’s best-ever performances, finishing second overall in the team standings with six gold, two silver, and three bronze medals.

The men’s team stole the spotlight, dominating their category with six golds and one silver, a feat that set a new national record at a single world championship. All men’s titles were shared between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, underscoring Central Asia’s rising dominance in the sport.

Among the standout performers, Turabek Khabibullaev and Fazliddin Erkinboev won their first world titles, while Asadkhudja Muydinkhujaev and Abdumalik Khalokov etched their Names in history as two-time world champions. For debutants Khabibullaev, Akmaljon Isroilov, Javokhir Ummataliev, and Erkinboev, victory was particularly sweet, as each secured gold in their maiden senior appearance.

Uzbekistan’s women’s team also made strides, matching their best-ever result at world level by bagging one silver and three bronze medals, a testament to the growing depth of talent among the country’s female boxers.

Officials hailed the Liverpool triumph as a milestone for Uzbek boxing, marking both the men’s unprecedented success and the steady rise of women’s participation. The performance, they said, highlights Uzbekistan’s proud boxing tradition and its potential to dominate the sport in the new era of World Boxing.