Uzbekistan Starts Domestic Production of COVID-19 RNA Test-Systems - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Uzbekistan has launched domestic production of test systems that detect RNA (Ribonucleic acid) of the coronavirus, the Innovative Development Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The mass production of the Biotest - SARS-CoV-2 reagents for properly detecting the RNA of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been launched," the ministry said on its official Telegram channel, adding that the production capacity would cover the country's needs.

According to the ministry, Uzbekistan will produce 500,000 test-systems per month.

RNA tests, also known as genetic, PCR or Nucleic acid amplification tests, show if a person is currently infected with the coronavirus, contrary to antibody testing that shows if a person has been exposed to COVID-19. Samples for RNA tests can be taken from the upper (saliva, swabs) or lower respiratory tract (sputum). The RNA research provides a vital foundation for developing anti-coronavirus drugs, vaccines and other therapeutics.

Uzbekistan has so far reported over 21,500 COVID-19 cases, more than 11,600 recoveries and 122 related deaths.