Uzbekistan Suspends All Internal Passenger Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:48 PM

Uzbekistan suspends all internal passenger traffic

Uzbekistan has suspended all transport links among its regions except for cargo shipments to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has suspended all transport links among its regions except for cargo shipments to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday.

"We ask our people not to leave their homes or places of residence without urgent need," minister Pulat Bobojonov said in a statement.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country and ensuring public health, the statement said.

Earlier, after reporting its first COVID-19 fatality, Uzbekistan locked down several cities, including its capital Tashkent.

Uzbekistan has reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of them in Tashkent.

