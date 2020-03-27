Uzbekistan suspends all internal passenger traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has suspended all transport links among its regions except for cargo shipments to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday.

"We ask our people not to leave their homes or places of residence without urgent need," minister Pulat Bobojonov said in a statement.

The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country and ensuring public health, the statement said.

Earlier, after reporting its first COVID-19 fatality, Uzbekistan locked down several cities, including its capital Tashkent.

Uzbekistan has reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of them in Tashkent.