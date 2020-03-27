Uzbekistan Suspends All Internal Passenger Traffic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:48 PM
Uzbekistan has suspended all transport links among its regions except for cargo shipments to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has suspended all transport links among its regions except for cargo shipments to counter the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said Friday.
"We ask our people not to leave their homes or places of residence without urgent need," minister Pulat Bobojonov said in a statement.
The measures are aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country and ensuring public health, the statement said.
Earlier, after reporting its first COVID-19 fatality, Uzbekistan locked down several cities, including its capital Tashkent.
Uzbekistan has reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of them in Tashkent.