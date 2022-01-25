UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports To Afghanistan Due To Blackout - Energy Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 05:11 PM

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy Ministry

Uzbekistan has suspended electricity exports to Afghanistan amid a large-scale power disruption in the country, the Uzbek energy ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Uzbekistan has suspended electricity exports to Afghanistan amid a large-scale power disruption in the country, the Uzbek energy ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Due to the major power outage in Uzbekistan's energy system, the (power) supplies to Afghanistan were temporarily suspended," the ministry said, adding that at the moment, the issue of energy supply to domestic consumers is being addressed.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that a major blackout occurred in several Uzbek regions. The outages were also reported in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. After a two-hour power outage, a phased restoration of power supply began. Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev said that an international commission would be created to investigate the reasons behind the blackout.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Electricity Exports Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

52 seconds ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

54 seconds ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 minutes ago
 Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown ..

Greek Government Extends Civil Service's Shutdown to Wednesday Due to Snowstorm

3 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in fire incident

Two killed, four injured in fire incident

3 minutes ago
 Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronp ..

Fast-finishing Vlhova dominates first run in Kronplatz slalom

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.