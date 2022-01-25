Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Uzbekistan has suspended electricity exports to Afghanistan amid a large-scale power disruption in the country, the Uzbek energy ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Due to the major power outage in Uzbekistan's energy system, the (power) supplies to Afghanistan were temporarily suspended," the ministry said, adding that at the moment, the issue of energy supply to domestic consumers is being addressed.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that a major blackout occurred in several Uzbek regions. The outages were also reported in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. After a two-hour power outage, a phased restoration of power supply began. Kyrgyz Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzaev said that an international commission would be created to investigate the reasons behind the blackout.