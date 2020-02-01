UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Suspends Flights To China Over Coronavirus Starting From Saturday - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 08:00 AM

Uzbekistan Suspends Flights to China Over Coronavirus Starting From Saturday - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Uzbekistan suspended flights to and from China starting from Saturday over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the eastern Asian nation, a spokesperson for the Uzbek Ministry of Transport told Sputnik.

"Starting from February 1, Uzbekistan temporarily canceled air traffic with China because of the coronavirus. There is a decision of the special government commission," the spokesperson said on late Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the commission was created on Wednesday by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to monitor the situation around the new coronavirus.

Tashkent will also organize charter flights to evacuate Uzbek citizens from China.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

China Traffic Wuhan Uzbekistan February December From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

8 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

8 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

8 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.