Uzbekistan Suspends Flights to China Over Coronavirus Starting From Saturday - Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Uzbekistan suspended flights to and from China starting from Saturday over the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the eastern Asian nation, a spokesperson for the Uzbek Ministry of Transport told Sputnik.

"Starting from February 1, Uzbekistan temporarily canceled air traffic with China because of the coronavirus. There is a decision of the special government commission," the spokesperson said on late Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the commission was created on Wednesday by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to monitor the situation around the new coronavirus.

Tashkent will also organize charter flights to evacuate Uzbek citizens from China.

The new strain of coronavirus ” 2019-nCoV ” was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. No cases of the disease have been confirmed in Uzbekistan.