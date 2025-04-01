Open Menu

Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign Historic Treaty For Regional Cooperation, Mutual Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KHUJAND, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) The President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in a trilateral meeting with President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon and President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov underscoring regional cooperation and mutual prosperity.

The leaders extended greetings on the occasions of Eid al-Fitr and Navruz the other day, wishing peace, prosperity, and well-being to their peoples. President Mirziyoyev congratulated Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the resolution of all border issues and the signing of the Treaty on the Delimitation of the State Border. The treaty, along with the Treaty on the Junction Point of State Borders, would bolster regional stability and cooperation.

The presidents inaugurated the Friendship Monument, symbolizing strengthened neighborly relations. President Mirziyoyev highlighted the importance of maintaining active, trust-based contacts and emphasized practical cooperation, including increased trade, modernized border checkpoints, and expanded transportation links.

During the summit, President Mirziyoyev proposed establishing a trilateral trade platform and fostering industrial cooperation. He expressed readiness to gradually increase capital in joint investment funds to support regional projects.

The meeting discussed preparations for upcoming high-level events, including the "Central Asia-European Union" Summit and the Climate Forum in Samarkand, a Gulf Arab States summit in May, and the Seventh Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State in September.

The presidents stressed the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, with plans for joint concerts and festivals in border regions. President Mirziyoyev announced readiness to host such events in Fergana next year.

A visit to the historic Khujand Fortress showcased the region’s rich heritage. The fortress, dating back to the 6th-5th centuries BCE, houses a museum with over 28,000 exhibits highlighting Tajik culture. The leaders viewed traditional crafts and national cuisine, appreciating the region’s cultural legacy.

The trilateral meeting concluded with the signing of a historic Joint Declaration and the formal inauguration of the Friendship Monument. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening regional ties, enhancing trade, and promoting sustainable development for the prosperity of their peoples.

