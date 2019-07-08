Uzbekistan has ordered a batch of Russia's BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, and Russia will deliver them in individual configuration, an informed source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Uzbekistan has ordered a batch of Russia's BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, and Russia will deliver them in individual configuration, an informed source told Sputnik.

"Uzbekistan has informed the Russian side that it has introduced changes to the configuration of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers that it has ordered.

Kalashnikov machine guns, radio stations and software and hardware systems have been excluded from the delivery package. Uzbekistan plans to order an additional batch of BTR-82A using the saved money," the source said, without specifying how many carriers Uzbekistan was going to buy.