Uzbekistan To Double Trade With US By 2021-2022 - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:50 AM

Uzbekistan to Double Trade With US by 2021-2022 - Diplomat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Tashkent expects its trade with the United States to double to $1 billion in the next two years, Uzbek Embassy in Washington Second Secretary Amir Sultanov told Sputnik.

"By 2021-2022 it's expected to reach around one billion Dollars," Sultanov said on Monday, adding that now annual bilateral trade stands at about half of that sum.

Sultanov said his country was particularly interested in promoting joint hi-tech, scientific, engineering and investment projects with the United States.

He said both countries over the last two years had agreed on more than $5 billion of investments in Uzbekistan's economy.

"As of today a series of business fora have yielded agreements on over five billion dollars," Sultanov said.

The diplomat added that next year Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev may attend the UN General Assembly session in New York and did not rule out meeting with US President Donald Trump.

