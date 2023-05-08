Uzbekistan to Hold Early Presidential Election - President Mirziyoyev

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced on Monday that early presidential election will be held in Uzbekistan.

Earlier in the day, Mirziyoyev signed a constitutional law allowing the head of state to announce early presidential election, which must be held within two months after the announcement.

"By using the powers given to the country's president by Article 128 of the renewed Constitution I have signed another important decree. In line with it, an early presidential election will be held in our country," Mirziyoyev said during a meeting with Uzbek government.