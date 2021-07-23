Uzbekistan To Hold Presidential Election On October 24 - Election Commission
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:20 AM
TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) Uzbekistan will hold the presidential election on October 24, the country's central election commission announced.
"The central election commission set October 24, 2021, the date of the election of the president of the Republic of Uzbekistan," the commission said in a press release on Friday.
The election campaign begins today, the commission added.