Uzbekistan to Hold Snap Presidential Election on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) A snap presidential election will be held in Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The most popular candidates are incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Ulugbek Inoyatov of the People's Democratic Party, Robakhon Makhmudova of the Justice Social Democratic Party and Abdushukur Khamzayev of the Ecological Party.

On May 8, the Uzbek parliament passed a bill proposed by Mirziyoyev that would allow for presidential election to be held across the country. On April 30, the country held a nationwide referendum on a new version of the constitution, which extends the presidential term from five to seven years and allows the incumbent president to be re-elected after two consecutive terms.