Uzbekistan To Introduce Mandatory Self-Isolation Regime On Monday - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Uzbekistan to Introduce Mandatory Self-Isolation Regime on Monday - Response Center

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The government of Uzbekistan has ordered that the self-isolation regime becomes mandatory throughout the country starting Monday due to the spread of the COVID-19, a coronavirus response center under the country's cabinet said on Sunday.

Uzbekistan registered its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 15, when a woman tested positive upon returning from France. As of Sunday morning, the number of registered COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 266, two patients have died, 25 recovered. The government introduced the self-isolation regime in Tashkent and the regions on April 1, while citizens over 65 are not allowed to leave their homes. A ban on the use of personal cars and motorcycles was introduced on March 30 for three weeks.

"Starting from April 6, in Tashkent, Nukus, as well as regional centers, the self-isolation regime introduced on April 1 will become mandatory," the center said in a statement on the Telegram channel.

It added that from 6.00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on April 6, the use of scooters and bicycles would also be temporarily limited in Tashkent, Nukus, the capital of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, and all other regions.

"Large dehkan markets and shopping centers (supermarkets, hypermarkets and others) will be equipped with pyrometers and antiseptic agents within two days," the statement read.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1,196,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 64,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

