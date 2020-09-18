UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan To Reopen All Borders From October 1 As COVID-19 Restrictions Eased

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

Uzbekistan to Reopen All Borders From October 1 as COVID-19 Restrictions Eased

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The authorities in Uzbekistan will reopen the country's borders for inbound and outbound travel by air, rail, and motor vehicle from October 1, a representative of the Central Asian nation's coronavirus disease response center told Sputnik on Thursday.

The latest decision comes after the Uzbek authorities eased restrictions on the border with Kyrgyzstan on September 1.

"From October 1, it will be allowed to enter and leave Uzbekistan via all air, rail, and automotive checkpoints," a representative of the response center said.

International arrivals from countries that have been color-coded red, according to the Ministry of Health's guidance, must present a certificate showing a negative PCR test for the coronavirus disease. Furthermore, these arrivals must also complete a form ahead of a period of mandatory self-isolation.

Individuals arriving by road from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan, after conducting an express test or an antibody test for COVID-19, must spend two weeks in self-isolation in either a hotel or a private place of residence, the response center added.

As of Thursday, 49,627 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Uzbekistan. This figure includes the 612 new positive tests confirmed over the preceding 24 hours.

The Uzbek government has begun easing social distancing restrictions in the country since August 15. Theaters and cinemas reopened on September 5, and children began returning to school on September 14, although some minors are taking classes remotely.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Hotel Road Vehicle Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan August September October Border All From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bolster fragile world to emerge stronger, UN chief ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister for end to patwari, corruption cult ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

2 hours ago

NMDC awarded AED600 million contract in Egypt

3 hours ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

3 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.