Uzbekistan to Repatriate 28 Nationals From Coronavirus-Stricken Iran - Statement

Uzbekistan is set to repatriate 28 of its citizens from coronavirus-stricken Iran, including 14 truck drivers stranded at the Iranian-Turkmen border, the country's government announced Friday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Uzbekistan is set to repatriate 28 of its citizens from coronavirus-stricken Iran, including 14 truck drivers stranded at the Iranian-Turkmen border, the country's government announced Friday.

"The government of Uzbekistan will repatriate 28 citizens from Iran in connection to the coronavirus infection COVID-19.

This is provided for in a separate order of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev," a statement on the government's website read.

The Uzbek cargo truck drivers have been stranded in Iran since late February after Turkmenistan, which lies between Iran and Uzbekistan, closed its southern border checkpoints.

Iran remains among the worst affected nations outside China and appears to still be in the throes of infection, with over 10,000 confirmed cases and over 400 deaths as a result.