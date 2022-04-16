Uzbekistan to Share Information on Cybercrimes With Other Countries, Organizations - Law

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a bill on cybersecurity providing for an exchange of information on cybercrimes with other countries and organizations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a bill on cybersecurity providing for an exchange of information on cybercrimes with other countries and organizations.

The bill was adopted by the Uzbek lower house in February, approved by the upper house in March, and will go into force in three months from the date of its official publication.

"Information on issues of tackling international cybercrimes may be provided to foreign countries and international organizations in advance without request," the law read.

Information can only be transferred if it does not interfere with an investigation or a judicial process, and is for the purpose of stopping cyberattacks.

The Uzbek State Security Service was defined in the law as the body responsible for cybercrimes in the country.

