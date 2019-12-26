Uzbekistan to Sign Contract With Rosatom for Nuclear Power Plant Before Early February

(@FahadShabbir)

Uzbekistan will sign a contract with Russia's nuclear energy agency Rosatom for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the Central Asian nation before President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Vladimir Turdenev told Sputnik on Thursday

Earlier, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov told Sputnik that Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia was scheduled for early February.

"I cannot guarantee [that the signing of the contract will take place before December 31, but it will happen before President Mirziyoyev's visit to Russia," Turdenev said.