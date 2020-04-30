Uzbekistan to Start Gradual Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From April 30

(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The authorities of Uzbekistan decided to start gradual lifting of restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country starting from April 30, a governmental COVID-19 response center said on Wednesday.

"Upon the instruction of the president of Uzbekistan, the special republican commission adopted a decision to ease certain quarantine restrictions from 06:00 a. m. [01:00 GMT] on April 30," the response center wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the decision, citizens will be allowed to take walks in the courtyards of houses and in the immediate vicinity of their places of residence.

However, children under 14 must be accompanied by adults. In addition, residents will be allowed to use at certain hours personal and official vehicles, as well as bicycles and motor vehicles to travel to work, stores, pharmacies or hospitals.

Moreover, people engaged in the cultivation of agricultural products will be allowed to move within the country.

Uzbekistan has so far confirmed 2,002 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities. A total of 1,066 people fully recovered.