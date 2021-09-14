Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Steps to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghanistan - Tashkent

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and UK Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Tariq Ahmad have discussed the possibilities of cooperation to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan during a meeting in Tashkent, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and UK Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Tariq Ahmad have discussed the possibilities of cooperation to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan during a meeting in Tashkent, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed as well the current situation in Afghanistan, its prospects and the possibilities of cooperation for the purpose of humanitarian assistance in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in mid-August, international organizations, as well as donor states cut funding projects, including humanitarian ones, aimed at the country's post-conflict recovery.