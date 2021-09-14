UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Steps To Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe In Afghanistan - Tashkent

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:54 PM

Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Steps to Avoid Humanitarian Catastrophe in Afghanistan - Tashkent

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and UK Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Tariq Ahmad have discussed the possibilities of cooperation to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan during a meeting in Tashkent, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and UK Minister for South Asia and the Commonwealth Tariq Ahmad have discussed the possibilities of cooperation to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan during a meeting in Tashkent, the Uzbek foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed as well the current situation in Afghanistan, its prospects and the possibilities of cooperation for the purpose of humanitarian assistance in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) in mid-August, international organizations, as well as donor states cut funding projects, including humanitarian ones, aimed at the country's post-conflict recovery.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Tashkent United Kingdom Asia

Recent Stories

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

28 minutes ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

28 minutes ago
 ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week ..

ENOC Group to host Middle East’s first LPG Week in Dubai this December

58 minutes ago
 US Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries ..

US Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement - Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Mini ..

President of Swiss Confederation receives UAE Minister of Education

1 hour ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 14 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 14 Sep 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.