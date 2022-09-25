Uzbekistan Urges to Prevent Isolation of Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

September 25, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov urged the international community to prevent the isolation of Afghanistan because it will have a negative impact on regional and global security.

"We consider it extremely important to prevent the isolation of Afghanistan, leaving it alone with the existing problems. This will undoubtedly have negative consequences for regional and international security," Norov said on Saturday at the 77th UN General Assembly.

The minister underscored that Uzbekistan is concerned about the decline in international attention to Afghanistan, which is experiencing a deep humanitarian crisis.

"We are convinced that the general priority of the international community should be the restoration of the Afghan economy, its integration into interregional economic processes, the implementation of infrastructure and socially significant projects.

To solve these problems, the support of the UN, international financial institutions, and donor countries is needed," the minister said.

Uzbekistan proposes to establish a special Humanitarian Support Fund for Afghanistan in the border city of Termez, which would be used as financial aid for the country to overcome the social crisis, implement educational programs for the youth as well as healthcare projects.

Norov noted that Uzbekistan has made a feasible contribution to the assistance of Afghanistan by creating the International Transport and Logistics Hub in Termez, which is actively used by UN agencies to provide humanitarian assistance to this country.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power last fall, toppling the US-backed government after the foreign troops withdrew from the country. Afghanistan has since been gripped by a severe humanitarian crisis.

