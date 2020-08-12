UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan, US, Afghanistan Step Up Joint Fight Against COVID-19, Terrorism - Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Uzbekistan, the United States and Afghanistan are stepping up cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, terrorism and drug trafficking, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The subcommittee on security in the format of trilateral cooperation was held via a video link earlier in the day. The parties discussed the impact of coronavirus infection on regional and global security.

"The need to combine efforts to prevent the consequences of COVID-19 was noted," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

The parties also emphasized the importance of expanding interaction in the field of border security and the exchange of information between the relevant departments to enhance the effectiveness of the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism.

The first trilateral session was held in the format of videoconferencing in May. Following the meeting, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said that the new trilateral format was a consultative mechanism for developing practical proposals aimed at promoting the peace process in Afghanistan, reviving the country's economy, as well as actively involving it in regional economic processes.

