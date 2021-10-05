Uzbekistan, US Not Discussing Providing Military Bases to Washington - Senior Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Tashkent and Washington are not discussing providing the United States with military bases where it could deploy equipment for operations in Afghanistan, Sodyq Safoev, the first deputy chairman of Uzbekistan's Senate, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Politico has reported, citing US senators, that Washington was discussing using military bases of Central Asian countries with their authorities.

"No, such negotiations are not taking place," Safoev said.