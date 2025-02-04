Uzbekistan Vows To Create 5.2 Mln Jobs In 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan will create 5.2 million jobs and lift 1.5 million people out of poverty in 2025, amid a series of economic goals, said the president's press service on Tuesday.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on Monday to review the implementation of measures aimed at ensuring employment and attracting investments, said the press service in a statement.
"In particular, this year, the plan is to provide employment for 5.2 million people, lift 1.5 million citizens out of poverty, attract 42 billion (U.S.) Dollars in foreign investments, and increase exports to more than 30 billion dollars," the statement said.
"The creation of jobs and the attraction of investments are closely interconnected. This year, 8,000 projects worth 14 billion dollars are planned for implementation, which will create 272,000 permanent jobs," it said.
Recent Stories
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB plans to form three-separate Shaheens’ teams fo ..
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?
Mufti Qavi expresses conditional willingness to marry Rakhi Sawant
Pakistan’s electric vehicle sector on path of development
Tickets for tri-nation series to go on sale today
Borouge reports FY2024 net profit of $1.24 billion
WHO launches Ebola vaccination trial in Uganda
SRTI Park, Enterprise Ireland sign partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2025
Sonobe, Krueger star on day three at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
More Stories From World
-
Uzbekistan vows to create 5.2 mln jobs in 20255 minutes ago
-
Coalmine collapse kills two, injures one in N. Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
US vice president to attend Paris AI summit next week: French diplomatic source15 minutes ago
-
US deports over 200 Indians by military aircraft15 minutes ago
-
China's box office refreshes Spring Festival holiday record25 minutes ago
-
China slaps tariffs on US energy, vehicles in trade war sparring35 minutes ago
-
Nintendo cuts net profit forecast as Switch sales slow35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo court upholds sentence for former Nissan exec Kelly35 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID53 minutes ago
-
Cannes Film Festival says Juliette Binoche to head jury55 minutes ago
-
When will holy month of Ramadan start in Saudi Arabia?1 hour ago
-
Trump to meet with Israel’s Netanyahu at White House2 hours ago