Uzbekistan Vows To Create 5.2 Mln Jobs In 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan will create 5.2 million jobs and lift 1.5 million people out of poverty in 2025, amid a series of economic goals, said the president's press service on Tuesday.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on Monday to review the implementation of measures aimed at ensuring employment and attracting investments, said the press service in a statement.

"In particular, this year, the plan is to provide employment for 5.2 million people, lift 1.5 million citizens out of poverty, attract 42 billion (U.S.) Dollars in foreign investments, and increase exports to more than 30 billion dollars," the statement said.

"The creation of jobs and the attraction of investments are closely interconnected. This year, 8,000 projects worth 14 billion dollars are planned for implementation, which will create 272,000 permanent jobs," it said.

