Uzbekistan Welcomed Over One Million Foreign Tourists In A Month For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In April 2025, more than one million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan, marking the first time such a milestone has been reached in a month. This achievement results from ongoing reforms in the country’s tourism sector to increase openness and expand international cooperation.

Presidential decrees and resolutions aimed at strengthening tourism as a strategic industry, attracting investment, expanding the visa-free regime, and actively participating in international tourism exhibitions and forums have significantly contributed to Uzbekistan’s tourism potential growth.

According to the Tourism Committee, several key goals are planned for the future development of the tourism industry. These include expanding the range of services to meet international standards, ensuring environmental sustainability and the stability of tourism destinations, and enhancing Uzbekistan’s overall competitiveness in the global tourism market.

More Stories From World