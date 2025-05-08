Uzbekistan Welcomed Over One Million Foreign Tourists In A Month For First Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In April 2025, more than one million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan, marking the first time such a milestone has been reached in a month. This achievement results from ongoing reforms in the country’s tourism sector to increase openness and expand international cooperation.
Presidential decrees and resolutions aimed at strengthening tourism as a strategic industry, attracting investment, expanding the visa-free regime, and actively participating in international tourism exhibitions and forums have significantly contributed to Uzbekistan’s tourism potential growth.
According to the Tourism Committee, several key goals are planned for the future development of the tourism industry. These include expanding the range of services to meet international standards, ensuring environmental sustainability and the stability of tourism destinations, and enhancing Uzbekistan’s overall competitiveness in the global tourism market.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From World
-
Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time6 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan36 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan’s president calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent escalation36 minutes ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after clashes2 hours ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after overnight clashes8 hours ago
-
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia9 hours ago
-
India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chinese scholar10 hours ago
-
Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggression13 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf visits Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, reviews pilgrim services15 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy organizes photo exhibition to commemorate 74 years of Pak-China diplomatic relation ..16 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed calls for restraint between India, Pakistan, avoiding military escalation14 hours ago
-
Pakistani-American political group slams India's attack on Pakistan; seeks South Asian peace18 hours ago