Uzbekistan Welcomes Formation Of Interim Government In Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:09 PM

Uzbekistan welcomes the formation of Afghanistan's interim government and is ready to establish a constructive dialogue with the new authorities, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Yusup Kabulzhanov, said on Wednesday

"Uzbekistan welcomes the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan.

We hope that this decision will serve as the beginning for achieving a broad nationwide consensus and establishing sustainable peace and stability in this country," Kabulzhanov wrote on Telegram.

Uzbekistan's foreign ministry is ready to develop constructive dialogue and practical cooperation with Afghanistan's new state bodies, the spokesman added.

