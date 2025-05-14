Open Menu

Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum To Enhance Cooperation Between Two Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum to enhance cooperation between two countries

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, led by the Deputy Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Azygaliev, visited the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Current issues of interparliamentary cooperation and the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic were discussed during the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva. It was noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the most significant elements of a sustainable political dialogue between the two friendly states.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral relations, which is carried out through high-level official visits and participation in international parliamentary forums.

Special attention was paid to the positive practice of holding meetings of the Interparliamentary Commission in the regions, which, in the opinion of the parties, contributes to strengthening interregional ties and serves as an effective platform for direct dialogue between parliamentarians.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that the First Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum, held in Samarkand as part of the activities of the Interparliamentary Commission, was another step in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation within international parliamentary structures and implementing joint projects to strengthen friendship, good neighborliness, and sustainable development of the region.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

14 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

15 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

15 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

20 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

20 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

20 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

21 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From World