Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum To Enhance Cooperation Between Two Countries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:20 AM
TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic, led by the Deputy Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh Nurlanbek Azygaliev, visited the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Current issues of interparliamentary cooperation and the current state and prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic were discussed during the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva. It was noted that inter-parliamentary cooperation is one of the most significant elements of a sustainable political dialogue between the two friendly states.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral relations, which is carried out through high-level official visits and participation in international parliamentary forums.
Special attention was paid to the positive practice of holding meetings of the Interparliamentary Commission in the regions, which, in the opinion of the parties, contributes to strengthening interregional ties and serves as an effective platform for direct dialogue between parliamentarians.
At the meeting, it was emphasized that the First Uzbekistan–Kyrgyzstan Tourism Forum, held in Samarkand as part of the activities of the Interparliamentary Commission, was another step in enhancing cooperation between the two countries.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in expanding cooperation within international parliamentary structures and implementing joint projects to strengthen friendship, good neighborliness, and sustainable development of the region.
