Uzbekistan, Poland enhance collaboration

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Tashkent, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Deputy Marshal of the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Michal Kaminski, visited the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The progressive development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue between Uzbekistan and Poland was noted during the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva.

Mutual interest in deepening cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries was emphasized. Special attention was paid to the activities of parliamentary friendship groups and the regular exchange of visits by parliamentary delegations to strengthen bilateral relations.

The parties exchanged views on forming a solid bilateral basis for cooperation in higher education, culture, tourism, healthcare, and agriculture.

The parties discussed issues of exchange of students’ experience, professional development, the possibility of implementing joint educational programs and projects aimed at strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries. An agreement was reached to continue regular inter-parliamentary contacts.

