Uzbekistan's COVID-19 Count Passes 6,200 After Rising By 191 In Past Day - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:30 PM

Uzbekistan's COVID-19 Count Passes 6,200 After Rising By 191 in Past Day - Health Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Uzbekistan confirmed 191 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 6,216 amid the extension of quarantine restrictions until August 1, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Despite the recent decision to extend the lockdown, the Central Asian country has already lifted some measures. In particular, movement between regions is allowed, places of worship are reopened and public transport is operating again. The day before, the ministry reported about 6,025 COVID-19 cases in the country and 19 related fatalities.

"As of June 21, 2020, 10:00 [local time, 05:00 GMT] the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan is 5,216," the ministry said in its official Telegram channel.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased to 4,290, according to the health authorities.

Meanwhile, in Kyrgyzstan, 170 new infections were detected in the past 24 hours that brings the overall number of cases to more than 3,100. A total of 56 of the new cases were registered in Bishkek. The country's death toll stands at 37, while the number of recoveries is at 2,011.

