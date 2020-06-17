TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Uzbekistan confirmed 200 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and thus the total number reached 5,493 amid the extension of quarantine restrictions until August 1, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Despite the recent decision to extend the lockdown, the Central Asian country has already lifted some measures.

In particular, movement between regions is allowed, places of worship are reopened and public transport is operating again.

"As of June 16, 2020, 23:00 [local time, 18:00 GMT] the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan is 5,493," the ministry said in its official Telegram channel.

At the same time, the number of recoveries increased to 4096 while the death toll stayed at 19.