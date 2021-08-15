UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan's Diplomatic Missions In Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif Continue Operating - Tashkent

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Uzbekistan's Diplomatic Missions in Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif Continue Operating - Tashkent

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Kabul and the Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif are operating normally with staff remaining in place, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Yusup Kabulzhanov told Sputnik on Sunday.

"At the moment, the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Kabul and the Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif are operating, staff has not been evacuated, everyone is working as usual," Kabulzhanov said.

In the meantime, a group of Afghan nationals left the Afghanistan-Uzbekistan Friendship Bridge area, having returned to their country.

"As of 10.00 a.m. [05:00 GMT] on August 15, 2021, the situation in the area of the Termez-Hairatan bridge is calm. Afghan citizens who had gathered at the Afghan part of the bridge left the bridge and the adjacent territory on their own. This became possible due to the active political and diplomatic measures taken," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

In recent weeks, the situation in Afghanistan has aggravated with the offensive of the Taliban militants (recognized as terrorists in the Russian Federation and prohibited) on the country's large cities.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Uzbekistan August Sunday

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

11 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

11 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.