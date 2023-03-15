TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) A clause to extend the term of office of the President of Uzbekistan from five to seven years was included in the draft law "On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan," made public on Wednesday.

The lower house of the Uzbek parliament decided last week to schedule a referendum on a new constitution for April 30. It is planned to introduce 27 more articles into the new version of the country's basic law. Along with the amendments, the constitution will be updated by 65 percent.