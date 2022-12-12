TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov will be on a visit to the United States from December 12-14 and will participate in a Strategic Dialogue meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan informs.

"From December 12-14, 2022, a delegation of the Republic of Uzbekistan headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Norov will visit the United States of America to participate in the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Dialogue between Uzbekistan and the United States," the ministry said in a Monday statement.

According to the release, Norov will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and will also hold talks with other US officials.

In November 2020, after Uzbek-US political consultations in Washington, the governments of the two countries agreed to raise the format of annual regular contacts to the level of a Strategic Partnership Dialogue. The first meeting in the new format was held in December of last year in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.