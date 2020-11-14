(@FahadShabbir)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will travel to the United States on Sunday for annual political consultations, his office said on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will lead a delegation of Uzbekistan from November 15-22... to the US where it will participate in the 8th round of Uzbek-American political consultations," a statement read.

The top Uzbek diplomat will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the eight-day trip.

Ties between the two countries tightened after Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev flew to the US in 2018 to meet with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. At the following round of bilateral consultations in 2019, US and Uzbek diplomats praised a strong momentum in the US-Uzbek relationship and a new level of strategic partnership.