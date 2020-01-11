UrduPoint.com
Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister To Visit India From January 14-15 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:50 AM

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister to Visit India From January 14-15 - Foreign Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will make an official visit to India from January 14-15, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will make a working visit to the Republic of India from January 14-15, 2020," the ministry wrote in its Telegram channel.

As part of the visit, Kamilov is going to meet Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi.

The Uzbek delegation will also take part in the fifth international conference, called Raisina Dialogue. On the sidelines of the conference, the Uzbek officials will have an opportunity to hold bilateral meetings with members of the foreign delegations.

