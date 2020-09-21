Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover has decreased by 12.5 percent, or 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, in the first eight months this year compared to the same period of 2019, Uzbek State Statistics Committee said Monday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover has decreased by 12.5 percent, or 3.5 billion U.S. dollars, in the first eight months this year compared to the same period of 2019, Uzbek State Statistics Committee said Monday.

The total volume of foreign trade turnover has reached 24.5 billion Dollars during this period, with exports at 11.6 billion dollars and imports 12.

9 billion dollars, a negative balance of 1.3 billion dollars, the committee said.

China leads the list of Uzbekistan's largest foreign trade partners, with a share of 16.4 percent, followed by Russia, Kazakhstan and South Korea, the data showed.

The Central Asian nation has significantly increased gold exports, which has reached 50 percent of total exports, totaling to 5.8 billion dollars during this period, according to the committee.