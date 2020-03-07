(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The government of Uzbekistan will soon submit for consideration by both chambers of the parliament a proposal on the participation of Uzbekistan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as an observer, the government's press service told Sputnik.

In June 2019, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the country needed to analyze all challenges when deciding on accession to the EAEU. Uzbek enterprises are not adapted to EAEU requirements, he noted. In January this year, Mirziyoyev said that the issue of Uzbekistan's participation in the union should be comprehensively studied in parliament.

"The government will soon submit for consideration by both houses of parliament a proposal on the participation of Uzbekistan in the EAEU as an observer," a government spokesperson said.

Based on the results of the analysis, it was concluded that observer status is most preferable for Uzbekistan today, he added.

The EAEU was established in 2014 by Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between themselves.