Uzbekistan's Military Perform Training On Russian Armored Personnel Carriers - Tashkent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Uzbekistan's military is learning how to operate the new Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers during training, the press service for Uzbekistan's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday.

"Participants of training completed tasks of overcoming natural water obstacles on armored personnel carriers BTR-82A," the republic's defense ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the crew training on the new equipment would improve their skills to drive combat vehicles not only on land but also on water.

The BTR-82A is an updated version of the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier. Prototypes of the machine were completed in 2009. In 2013, the armored personnel carrier was adopted by the Russian army.

More Stories From World

