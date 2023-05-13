UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan's National Democrats To Nominate Incumbent President For Election - Party

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Uzbekistan's National Democrats to Nominate Incumbent President for Election - Party

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Uzbekistan's national democratic party, Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival), is going to nominate incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the upcoming early presidential election, following allied liberal democrats, the party's press office told Sputnik on Saturday

On Friday, Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan (UzLiDeP), the country's ruling party, proposed to nominate Mirziyoyev as its presidential candidate as well. The alliance of Milliy Tiklanish and UzLiDeP, the Bloc of Democratic Forces, has 89 out of 150 seats in the parliament's lower chamber. For the first time in history of Uzbekistan, two parties will support one presidential candidate.

"Today, at an extraordinary plenum of Milliy Tiklanish's central council, the candidacy of incumbent President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Miromonovich Mirziyoyev was proposed for the office of President of Uzbekistan in the July 9 election," a party spokesperson said.

Mirziyoyev's candidacy is set to be approved at a party congress, which will be held before the end of May, the spokesperson said.

Early presidential election is scheduled for July 9. The election campaign started on May 10. This will be the first presidential election after Uzbekistan's constitution was amended to extend the presidential term from five to seven years. In accordance with the constitutional law, incumbent President Mirziyoyev, who is on his second term already, is allowed to run for office again.

All five parties of Uzbekistan have announced they will nominate a candidate for the country's presidential election. The candidates' nomination is set to begin on May 17 and end on June 1, and the registration procedure will end on June 6.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Alliance Uzbekistan Chamber May June July Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

13 minutes ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

26 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

43 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

2 hours ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

3 hours ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.