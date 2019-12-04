(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A new draft law on broadcasting regulations in Uzbekistan shows progress , but Tashkent must work to reduce its legal contradictions, as well as address concerns regarding the state of media freedoms ahead of parliamentary elections in the country, a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) stated on Wednesday.

Harlem Desir, the OSCE's media freedom representative, published the report, which was based on the findings of Russian legal expert Dmitry Golovanov. The report was shared with the Uzbek authorities at an earlier date.

"Having analyzed the draft law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On Broadcasting' in the context of the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as international standards on freedom of expression, the expert came to the general conclusion that the draft law demonstrates progress in the development of legislation on television and radio broadcasting and its direction towards harmonization with the principles of international law and international standards," the report's summary read.

However, Uzbekistan's government has not done enough to correct contradictions in the law, as well as to address the OSCE's concerns regarding press freedoms in the country, the report stated.

The OSCE offered a range of recommendations to Tashkent regarding the new broadcasting law, among which included clarifying restrictions placed on foreign broadcasters, and excluding rules on the abuses of freedom of broadcasting in cases where violations are not dangerous for society.