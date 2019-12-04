UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Progress, But Amendments Required - OSCE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Progress, But Amendments Required - OSCE

A new draft law on broadcasting regulations in Uzbekistan shows progress, but Tashkent must work to reduce its legal contradictions, as well as address concerns regarding the state of media freedoms ahead of parliamentary elections in the country, a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) stated on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A new draft law on broadcasting regulations in Uzbekistan shows progress, but Tashkent must work to reduce its legal contradictions, as well as address concerns regarding the state of media freedoms ahead of parliamentary elections in the country, a report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) stated on Wednesday.

Harlem Desir, the OSCE's media freedom representative, published the report, which was based on the findings of Russian legal expert Dmitry Golovanov. The report was shared with the Uzbek authorities at an earlier date.

"Having analyzed the draft law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On Broadcasting' in the context of the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as international standards on freedom of expression, the expert came to the general conclusion that the draft law demonstrates progress in the development of legislation on television and radio broadcasting and its direction towards harmonization with the principles of international law and international standards," the report's summary read.

However, Uzbekistan's government has not done enough to correct contradictions in the law, as well as to address the OSCE's concerns regarding press freedoms in the country, the report stated.

The OSCE offered a range of recommendations to Tashkent regarding the new broadcasting law, among which included clarifying restrictions placed on foreign broadcasters, and excluding rules on the abuses of freedom of broadcasting in cases where violations are not dangerous for society.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Progress Tashkent Uzbekistan Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

28 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

35 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

2 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

58 minutes ago

Baghdad Sees No Reason for Holding Emergency OPEC ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.