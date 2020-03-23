(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Uzbekistan's number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 46, as one more person has tested positive, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Uzbekistan registered its first case of the novel coronavirus on March 15, when a woman tested positive upon returning from France.

"One more person, who has arrived from abroad and has been quarantined, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. The total number of infected people has reached 46," the Uzbek Health Ministry wrote on its Telegram channel.

Over 12,700 people in Uzbekistan are quarantined, and 7,400 of them are staying in hospitals, the head of the Uzbek Interior Ministry's press service, Shokhrukh Giyasov, said.

"As of today, 6,748 people have been released from quarantine following a conclusion of the medical staff that they have no signs of the dangerous virus. The remaining 12,731 citizens remain quarantined," Giyasov said in a video, released on the Telegram channel of the country's Interior Ministry.

He specified that 7,416 people were staying in hospitals, and 5,315 people were quarantined at home.

In a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Uzbek government has suspended transport services with other countries, has canceled all public events and has also closed restaurants and entertainment centers across the country.