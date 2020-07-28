UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan's President Urges Elimination Of Shadow Economy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 06:49 PM

Uzbekistan's president urges elimination of shadow economy

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the country's government to reduce the shadow economy through measures such as rating the corruption level of state bodies and enterprises, the presidential press service said Tuesday

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has instructed the country's government to reduce the shadow economy through measures such as rating the corruption level of state bodies and enterprises, the presidential press service said Tuesday.

Mirziyoyev made the remarks during a government meeting about ongoing activities to reduce the informal economy, which has been decreased from 20 to 6 percent against the whole economy, thanks to reforms in recent years, the press service added.

However, the level of informal employment in construction, trade and public catering, transport and other sectors still remains high, the president's office said in a statement.

It added that overall, only 4.9 million out of 10.5 million people employed across the country pay income tax.

Mirziyoyev ordered the government to critically examine its agencies and reduce any of their powers that could contribute to the risks of the shadow economy and corruption.

He also instructed the government to involve experts from international organizations to develop a strategy to reduce the size of the informal economy, the statement said.

Since Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, Uzbekistan has taken a series of measures to promote economic reforms, including liberalizing its foreign exchange market, reducing taxes and offering preferential treatment to foreign investment.

Related Topics

Corruption Exchange Uzbekistan 2016 Market From Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

Bilawal discusses APC agenda with JUI-F Chief

7 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi becomes Lantern Award w ..

20 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler orders release of 45 prisoners ahea ..

20 minutes ago

PCB Greens v PCB Whites practice match ends in a d ..

25 minutes ago

SSSD’s mobile clinics carry 129 field trips to e ..

35 minutes ago

Pakistan receives $505 from World Bank

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.