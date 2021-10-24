TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) The presidential election in Uzbekistan is recognized valid, with the voter turnout topping 33% as of 11 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT), Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"According to the electronic system that records voter turnout, 6,669,552 voters have come to polling stations as of 11:00, or 33.6% of the total list," Kuchkarov told reporters.

Under the national law, 33% of registered voters must cast ballot for the elections to be recognized as valid. Polling stations will close at 20:00 local time.