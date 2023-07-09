Open Menu

Uzbekistan's Snap Presidential Election Recognized As Valid - Election Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Uzbekistan's Snap Presidential Election Recognized as Valid - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The current snap presidential election in Uzbekistan is recognized as valid, as the turnout has passed the required threshold of 33%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"According to the electronic system that records voter turnout, 6,463,874 voters have come to polling stations as of 11:00, or 33.54% of the total list," Kuchkarov told reporters.

Under the national law, at least 33% of registered voters need to cast their ballots so that the election is recognized as valid.

Uzbek Deputy Interior Minister Bekmurod Abdullayev said on Sunday that the atmosphere at the early presidential election was stable and no violations of public order had been recorded.

Moreover, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly monitoring group has received no complaints from the presidential candidates' headquarters in the course of the election campaign and has also registered no violations, Zhakip Asanov, the deputy chairman of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, said.

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and three other candidates, including Ulugbek Inoyatov of the People's Democratic Party, Robakhon Makhmudova of the Justice Social Democratic Party and Abdushukur Khamzayev of the Ecological Party, have voted in the presidential election.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 08:00 p.m. local time.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Interior Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Uzbekistan Sunday From P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

15 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

17 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

17 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

17 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

21 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

21 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

22 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

23 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From World