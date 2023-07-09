(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) The current snap presidential election in Uzbekistan is recognized as valid, as the turnout has passed the required threshold of 33%, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bakhrom Kuchkarov said on Sunday.

"According to the electronic system that records voter turnout, 6,463,874 voters have come to polling stations as of 11:00, or 33.54% of the total list," Kuchkarov told reporters.

Under the national law, at least 33% of registered voters need to cast their ballots so that the election is recognized as valid.

Uzbek Deputy Interior Minister Bekmurod Abdullayev said on Sunday that the atmosphere at the early presidential election was stable and no violations of public order had been recorded.

Moreover, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly monitoring group has received no complaints from the presidential candidates' headquarters in the course of the election campaign and has also registered no violations, Zhakip Asanov, the deputy chairman of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament, said.

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and three other candidates, including Ulugbek Inoyatov of the People's Democratic Party, Robakhon Makhmudova of the Justice Social Democratic Party and Abdushukur Khamzayev of the Ecological Party, have voted in the presidential election.

Polling stations are scheduled to close at 08:00 p.m. local time.