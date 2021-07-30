TERMEZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) No tent camps for Afghan refugees are being erected in Uzbekistan's border city of Termez, the situation is calm there, deputy mayor Mekhriniso Kenjayeva told Sputnik on Friday.

Bloomber reported, citing sources, that the US presidential administration requested Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amid the US forces withdrawal to temporarily give refuge to around 9,000 Afghans who provided assistance to Washington.

A knowledgeable source confirmed to Sputnik that Tashkent received such a request from Washington.

"I have not heard anything about this construction, there is no such thing," Kenjayeva said.

"The situation is calm in the city, we focus on our scheduled work, we certainly do not hold any emergency meetings in connection with the Afghan events," the deputy mayor continued.